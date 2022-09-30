Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Drops By 58.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 319,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,061. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

