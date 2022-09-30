Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 38.0%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
CHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.44.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
