Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 38.0%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

CHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,372,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.