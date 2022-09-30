Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Rises By 29.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,114,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 31.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,270 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 6,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

