Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Expands By 125.0%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.