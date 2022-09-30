Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Expands By 117.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 31st total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
Shares of MTAGF stock remained flat at 2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.21. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 3.75.
About Ceconomy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTAGF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.