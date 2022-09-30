Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 29.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 1,141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

