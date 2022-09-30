Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Increases By 150.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CFSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 1,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.