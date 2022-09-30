Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Declines By 34.1%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 2.1 %

CJJD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,255. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

