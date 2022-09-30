Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Decreases By 19.3%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

About China Southern Airlines

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

