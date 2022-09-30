Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Increases By 54.6%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 19,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,876. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.82.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Civeo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

