Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Expands By 60.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,441.0 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
