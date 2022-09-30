Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Expands By 60.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,441.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

