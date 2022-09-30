Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 35.6%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 49,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,457. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

