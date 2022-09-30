Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increases By 44.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 180,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.4456 dividend. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Read More

