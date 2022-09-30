Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Expands By 88.1%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

