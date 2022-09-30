Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Expands By 88.1%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
About Digital Health Acquisition
