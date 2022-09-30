Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Rises By 73.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 7.8 %

DWACW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 78,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

