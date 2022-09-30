Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Increases By 81.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 39,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.