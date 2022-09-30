Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Grows By 35.6%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Further Reading

