Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Grows By 31.7%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.32. 905,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

