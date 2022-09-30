Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Increases By 164.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the August 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

