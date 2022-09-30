Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Rises By 35.3%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $2.36 on Friday. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCW Biologics news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

