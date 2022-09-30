Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 78.2%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 28,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.