Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Rises By 184.9%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 19,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Lefteris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFTR. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 209.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,488,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 1,007,613 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,387,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,023,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 163,109 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.