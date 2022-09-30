Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Increases By 179.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

