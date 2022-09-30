Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Decreases By 14.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 637,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 5.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,723,000 after buying an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Price Performance

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $10.67 on Friday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

