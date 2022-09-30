Short Interest in MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 84.6%

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNBEY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts forecast that MINEBEA MITSUMI will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

