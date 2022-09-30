Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 62.8%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 102,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

