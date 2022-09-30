Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Drops By 22.3%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PepGen Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ PEPG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $9.08. 309,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PepGen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.