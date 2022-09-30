Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Decreases By 20.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PwrCor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCO remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. PwrCor has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get PwrCor alerts:

About PwrCor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

Receive News & Ratings for PwrCor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PwrCor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.