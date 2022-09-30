Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Decreases By 20.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCOGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCO remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. PwrCor has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

