Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 47.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,778. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
About Revival Gold
