Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 47.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,778. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

