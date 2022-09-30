Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 47.4%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Seven & i Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 297,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.19. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

