Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Drops By 33.3%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shimizu Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $22.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Shimizu Company Profile
