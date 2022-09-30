Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Drops By 33.3%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shimizu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $22.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.