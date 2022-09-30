Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Expands By 74.6%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

