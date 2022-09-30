Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 103.9%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SOBKY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 661,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Get SoftBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.