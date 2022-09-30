Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Decreases By 15.8%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

STM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,769. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.