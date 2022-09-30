Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Grows By 61.4%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Stockland has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Get Stockland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stockland in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.