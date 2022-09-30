Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 164.8%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 177,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,118. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

