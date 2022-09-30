Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Grows By 65.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,481,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.3 %

SURVF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

