Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Drops By 28.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TLOFF stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. 103,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,057. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

