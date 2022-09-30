Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Rises By 28.0%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,940,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 20,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,794,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,855. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.