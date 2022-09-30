Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Increases By 38.3%

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,498. Thrive Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,382,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,586,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,064,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,500,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

