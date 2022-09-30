Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Drops By 22.9%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 5,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
