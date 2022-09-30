Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Drops By 22.9%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 5,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 447,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $596,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.