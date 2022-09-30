Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 33.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WEED Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

