Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 33.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WEED Trading Down 14.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
WEED Company Profile
