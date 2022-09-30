Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 111.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

X Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

X Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Read More

