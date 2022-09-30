Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

SLVTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 75,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

