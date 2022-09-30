Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
SLVTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 75,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
