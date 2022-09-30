Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
