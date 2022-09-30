SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 2.6%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 930,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,536,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £11.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.