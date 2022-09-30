Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Sino Land Stock Up 4.7 %
SNLAY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
About Sino Land
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.