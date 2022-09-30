Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sino Land Stock Up 4.7 %

SNLAY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

