SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in September

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,276,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 10,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About SJM

(Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

