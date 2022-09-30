SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in September

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,276,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 10,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
About SJM
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.