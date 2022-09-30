Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 245,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,414. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

