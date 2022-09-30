Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $849,048. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

